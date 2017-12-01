Accident Not Weather Related

CHP San Andreas logo Enlarge

Jenny Lind, CA – The stormy weather that brought slick roads had nothing to do with a crash in Jenny Lind – instead something else distracted the driver.

The CHP reports 62-year-old Valeri Radchenko, driving a 2011 Chevy on Milton Road just north of South Gulch Road, flipped his vehicle due to reaching for his cell phone. The wreck happened Wednesday at 11:25 a.m. While traveling at a speed of about 45 mph, Radchenko told officers he reached down to pick up his cell phone from the floor of the vehicle. The CHP says that took his eyes off the roadway and the vehicle drifted onto the shoulder. He over corrected subsequently causing the vehicle to overturn.

The CHP reports alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the collision. Radchenko suffered minor injuries.

