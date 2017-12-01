Storm Related Road Closures In Tuolumne County

Kewin Mill Road Damage Enlarge

Tuolumne County, CA — The storm system is leaving behind a mess along several notable roads in Tuolumne County.

The Community Resources Agency reports that Italian Bar Road (Columbia side) is closed to through traffic starting at “the end of the pavement” to Lost Dutchman Mine Road. Residents are advised to use the alternate access via Twain Harte and South Fork.

Marshes Flat Road has experienced a sizeable washout that has compromised the road. The roads department has closed the road from Highway 49 in Moccasin to the top of Kelly Grade.

Italian Bar Road (Twain Harte side) is experiencing a washout located 1,300 ft. from South Fork Road, and there is only one traffic lane open for approximately 50 ft.

Kewin Mill Road is reduced to one lane due to the culvert washout near East Brookside Drive.

