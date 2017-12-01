Thursday Power Outages Across Mother Lode

Thursday morning power outages in Mother Lode Enlarge

Sonora, CA — There is a power outage impacting 72 PG&E customers in the Brentwood Park area in Tuolumne County. It is impacting customers along Middle Camp Road, Huckleberry Lane and Lazy Z Lane. It is unclear when there will be full restoration.

There remains 96 customers without power outside of Groveland near Buck Meadows. A crew is working to repair a damaged pole. Full restoration is expected by late this evening.

97 customers are without power near Wilseyville and West Point in Calaveras County. A crew located downed power lines and hope to have all customers restored by sometime this evening.

There are also smaller outages, impacting a handful of people, in Sonora and Arnold. To report an outage, or to request information on a specific neighborhood, you can call 1-800-PGE-5000.

There are also smaller outages, impacting a handful of people, in Sonora and Arnold. To report an outage, or to request information on a specific neighborhood, you can call 1-800-PGE-5000.