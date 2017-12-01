Snow Results In School Delays

Snow falls Thursday morning in Twain Harte Enlarge

Lower elevation snow is resulting in numerous school delays this morning.

You can find the complete list by clicking here. Be sure to refresh the page throughout the morning. As of 6:20am, chains or snow tires are required on Highway 108 at Soulsbyville, on Highway 4 they are required one mile east of Arnold and on Highway 120 they are required 2.5 miles west of Groveland to 15 miles east Groveland. You can find more details by clicking here.

There are 97 PG&E customers without electricity outside of Groveland near Buck Meadows. PG&E is working to fix damaged equipment and hopes to have the customers restored by late this evening. There are also nearly 100 customers without electricity in the West Point area of Calaveras County. Full restoration is also anticipated this evening.

Also of note, the Tuoumne Me Wuk Indian Health Center on Cherry Valley Blvd. will not open until 10am.

