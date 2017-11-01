Wednesday Power Outages Across Mother Lode

Power Outages Across Mother Lode Enlarge

Sonora, CA — There are some early morning power outages spread across the Mother Lode resulting from the storm activity.

PG&E reports that 265 Copperopolis area residents are without electricity. The power went out at around 1:15am and its unclear when there will be full restoration. It’s impacting a section of O’Byrnes Ferry Road and the Shores of Poker Flat subdivision. In the Buck Meadows area outside of Groveland there are 158 customers without power and it is unknown when there will be full restoration. The power went out at around 12:45am for 90 customers near Arnold. It was caused by tree branches falling into electrical equipment. It is impacting areas like Pebble Beach Way, Incline Way and Spring Valley Way. There are also three outages impacting a combined nearly 500 customers in the areas of Glencoe, Railroad Flat and Jesus Maria in Calaveras County.

There are smaller outages, impacting only a handful of customers, in areas like Sonora, Twain Harte, Tuolumne, Murphys and Valley Springs.

To report an outage, or try to receive information on a specific neighborhood, you can call 1-800-PGE-5000.

To report an outage, or try to receive information on a specific neighborhood, you can call 1-800-PGE-5000.