Attorney General Confirmation Process To Begin For Becerra

Xavier Beccera Enlarge

Sacramento, CA — California lawmakers will begin the confirmation process today for Governor Jerry Brown’s pick to replace Kamala Harris.

The Governor has picked Southern California Congressman Xavier Becerra to become the state’s next Attorney General as Harris is moving over to the US Senate to replace Barbara Boxer. The Associated Press reports that legislative Democrats have enthusiastically welcomed Becerra’s nomination while Republicans want to question him about law enforcement matters.

Becerra sent a letter to lawmakers this past weekend indicating that he plans to defend immigration programs like helping those in the country illegally get drivers licenses and helping immigrants challenge deportation orders. He also plans to fight on behalf of California’s legislative efforts to slow climate change.

Becerra will first go before the nine-member Assembly Special Committee on the Office of the Attorney General.

