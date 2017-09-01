Man Uninjured After Slamming Into Tuolumne Power Pole

CHP Sonora Enlarge

Tuolumne, CA — A man driving a pickup truck took out a pole last night on Tuolumne Road across from Summerville High School.

The CHP reports that 35-year-old John E. Lewis of Sonora was driving a 1999 Ford Truck at approximately 35-40 mph when the vehicle drifted off the north roadway edge and hit the pole. The force of the collision caused the pole to break and come to a rest on the top of the truck, with power lines also draped over the vehicle.

CHP spokesperson Faustino Pulido says that Lewis had no injuries, and he was instructed to stay in the truck until PG&E could come and de-energize the lines. Lewis was later safely removed from the vehicle, but he was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

The crash, and cleanup that continued into the early morning hours, was the reason for Summerville High School starting two hours late this morning.

