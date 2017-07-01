Tourism Industry On The Rise

Lisa Mayo Enlarge

Sonora, CA — The tourism industry will be the focus of this weekend’s Mother Lode Views.

Tuolumne County Visitors Bureau Executive Director Lisa Mayo will talk about the state of the industry, and new strategies being implemented to attract visitors to the region. The overall visitation numbers for 2016 have not yet been tabulated, but Mayo says, “All signs are pointing to a very good, perhaps even record breaking tourist season this past year.”

Mayo will talk about where the majority of visitors are coming from, on both the domestic and international fronts. She will also talk about the benefits she sees of moving their Sonora Visitors Center from Stockton Road to a new downtown location.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o’clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9am on STAR 92.7. For our extensive audio archive of past interviews on Mother Lode Views click on the “Multimedia” tab and on “Mother Lode Views” or keyword: mlviews Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.