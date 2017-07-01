Quantcast
help information
Light Rain
46.0 ° F
Full Weather

Tourism Industry On The Rise

Lisa Mayo
Lisa Mayo Photo Icon Enlarge
01/07/2017 6:00 am PST
B.J. Hansen, MML News Director

Sonora, CA — The tourism industry will be the focus of this weekend’s Mother Lode Views.

Tuolumne County Visitors Bureau Executive Director Lisa Mayo will talk about the state of the industry, and new strategies being implemented to attract visitors to the region. The overall visitation numbers for 2016 have not yet been tabulated, but Mayo says, “All signs are pointing to a very good, perhaps even record breaking tourist season this past year.”

Mayo will talk about where the majority of visitors are coming from, on both the domestic and international fronts. She will also talk about the benefits she sees of moving their Sonora Visitors Center from Stockton Road to a new downtown location.

© Copyright 2000-2017 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.