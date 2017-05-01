New Calaveras Supervisors Take Oath

San Andreas, CA — The oath of office was given to the new members of the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors. They include Dennis Mills, Gary Tofanelli and John Garamendi Jr. The ceremony was held Tuesday at the Government Center in San Andreas, and the oath was administered by Clerk-Recorder Rebecca Turner. The first official meeting, however, is not until next week, January 10. At that time the supervisors will have the task of electing a chair and vice chair for 2017.

Tofanelli defeated incumbent Cliff Edson during November’s election, while Mills and Garamendi won their seats during the June Primary.

