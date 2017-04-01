Mother Lode Fair Begins Search For CEO

Mother Lode Fairgrounds Enlarge

Sonora, CA — The Mother Lode Fair Board of Directors is officially kicking off its search today for a new Chief Executive Officer.

It comes following the high profile resignation of former CEO Stacey Dodge this past summer. Click here to read an earlier story. There have been discussions at recent meetings about how to move forward.

Today’s announcement from the Fair Board notes that the CEO will be a contracted position, 119 days, up to 1,000 hours, and paying $25-per hour. The California Department of Agriculture is overseeing the recruitment process, in correlation with the fair board. Job requirements include having a vision for the organization, business skills, and the ability to implement the board’s policies, while managing the day-to-day operations. The CEO serves at the pleasure of the nine-member board of directors who are appointed by the Governor to a four-year term. More information can be found by clicking here. There is not a deadline listed for interested applicants, and it is considered open until filled.

