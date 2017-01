ATCAA logo Enlarge

Jamestown, CA — The ATCAA Food Bank will not be distributing food today in Twain Harte or Sugar Pine.

Due to inclement weather, the food bank’s operations manager reports that the food will not be available at the usual locations, Eprosen Park and Kelly’s Mountain House. Food will however be available for pickup today and tomorrow at the main food bank in Jamestown at 10059 Victoria Way from 10am-noon.

Written by BJ Hansen.