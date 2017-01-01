Caltrans Road Roundup

Road Work Photo taken by: Paul Shinn Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Caltrans road crews will get a bit of a break after the holiday weekend but a few Mother Lode highways will have repairs done next week.

In Tuolumne County along Highway 120 overnight hours continue for work on the James E. Roberts Bridge at Lake Don Pedro, Sunday through Thurs day, holding up motorists for about twenty minutes from 5 p.m. until 7 a.m. One-way traffic control will be in place during the daytime and could have drivers stopped for ten-minutes.

Calaveras Cone Zones:

Next week drivers could face delays of up to ten-minute on two highways in Calaveras County. On Highway 4 from Batten Road in Vallecito to Meko Drive in Camp Connell crews will be trimming trees. The work will run from 6:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., Wednesday through Friday.

Finally, slope repairs will continue on Highway 26. One-way traffic control will be in place on the eastbound and westbound lanes from Gill Haven Drive to just east of Alabama Hill for slope repair beginning Tuesday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

