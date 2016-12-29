End Of The Year Giving

Angels Camp, CA – The Calaveras Community Foundation receives and grants some support.

Sierra Hope has been awarded a $1000 for its Community Food Pantry program. The funds will be used to purchase food that is distributed at the Community Food Pantry, located at 1168 Booster Way in Angels Camp. The pantry is open every Wednesday afternoon from 1:00 to 4:00 PM.

Sierra HOPE’s Program Coordinator Tori Palmberg notes how the money will help, “This will provide nutritious food to the most vulnerable in our local community, including our seniors. We have been seeing an increase in the number of people using our food pantry, many of them seniors, disabled or homeless.”

The grant was made possible due to donation from the Federlein Family Fund of the San Francisco Community Foundation.

Additionally, the foundation recently received a sizable donation of $10,000 from the Jackson Rancheria Band of Miwuk Indians. Foundation officials say giving like this has allowed them to issue over $1.4 million in grants, scholarships and assistance since the agencies inception in 2000.

