Water Main Extension To Delay Traffic In Jamestown

Jamestown, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District warns that construction of its Quartz-Stent water main extension project will result in a road closure.
Starting Tuesday, December 27, Jacksonville Road will be closed from 7am-4pm from Bell Mooney Road to Stent Cutoff Road. There will be a marked detour route in place. The closure will continue over the next few weeks, weather permitting. T.U.D. has hired Mozinga Construction of Oakdale to install the new water main for homes impacted by well failures. It will have the potential to connect over 100 properties. Funding for the project is coming from the State of California. It is anticipated to be completed by early April.