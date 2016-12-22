Supervisors Approve Tuolumne Sheriff’s Office Retiree Commendations

Sonora, CA — Certificates of Recognition were approved by the Tuolumen County Board of Supervisors for Lieutenat George Ruckman, Deputy Rob Lyons and K-9 Deputy Justice upon their retirements.

Canine Justic’s recognition notes he emigrated from the Netherlands and is dual trained in Law Enforcement and Patrol Detection. Justice, a Belgian Malinois, was noted as a great ambassador for the Sheriff’s Office and will be missed as “the face” of the K9 program. He has been with Tuolumne Sheriff’s Office for 8 years and retires in good health. His last day will be Dec. 31. Officer Tim Wertz, Justic’s handler, was also recognized. The Sheriff’s office has plans to aquire another dog to join K-9 Unit with Hans, Beau and Zeus. Details about them are here.

Deputy Rob Lyons was recognized for his career which began in 1990 as a TCSO Deputy Sheriff Reserve. The commendation notes Lyons wore many hats while working for the TCSO including School and Community resource Officer for the Groveland, Tenaya Elementary and Tioga High School, teaching ROP at Summerville High School in Law Enforcement and notes he also coached many local teams. His retirement after 26 years begins Dec. 25.

Lieutenant George Ruckman was commended for his 30 years service to the citizens of Tuolumne County. He began as a jail Deputy in 1987 and in 1993 he became a Patrol Sergeant serving under four different Tuolumne County Sheriffs. His retirement begins Dec. 29.

