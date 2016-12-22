Sonora’s Dragoon Gulch Closed Again

Dragoon Gulch Enlarge

Sonora, CA – Another day of tree work has shut down the Dragoon Gulch hiking trail in Sonora for a second day.

City road officials closed the trail Wednesday and say more trimming and cutting work is needed forcing the trail’s closure again Thursday. A baseline fire crew will continue to remove hazard trees along the trail. Hikers are asked to avoid the area while the work to bring down nearly ten trees takes place.

The trail will reopen Friday for the holiday weekend, through Monday. No exact date has yet been set for the trail to reopen, but city officials report work is expected to start up sometime in the middle of next week, which will prompt the closing the trail to hikers again.

Written by Tracey Petersen.