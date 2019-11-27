Light rain
Man accused of scamming $6.5 million in online romance

By AP News

ATLANTA — A Georgia man is accused of taking part in an online romance scam used to swindle a Virginia woman out of more than $6.5 million.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Atlanta said in an email Wednesday that Nnamdi Marcellus MgBodile and others also tried to scam a Georgia company out of nearly $350,000 using a spoof email scheme.

MgBodile, of Marietta, has been indicted on 20 counts of bank fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy to commit bank fraud. A lawyer listed in online court records didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Prosecutors say MgBodile and others caused a Virginia woman with a sizable trust to believe she was in a romantic relationship with someone she’d met online and convinced her to send millions of dollars to various accounts.

