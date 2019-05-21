AP Top 25 Podcast New coaches most likely to succeed

There are 27 head coaches starting new jobs in major… Enlarge

There are 27 head coaches starting new jobs in major college football this season. Which ones are most likely to have successful tenures?

On the last AP Top 25 College Football Podcast , USA Today’s Paul Myerberg joins the show to pick apart Ralph Russo’s Most Likely to Succeed rankings of new FBS coaches. Houston’s Dana Holgorsen tops the list. Russo is bullish on Geoff Collins at Georgia Tech and Hugh Freeze at Liberty, but more skeptical of Les Miles’ ability to turnaround Kansas and that Mike Locksley will be the solution at Maryland.

Plus, why it will be so difficult for Ryan Day to succeed as Urban Mayer’s replacement and why Mack Brown could be primed for a nice run at North Carolina.

Also, spoiler alert, we talk “Avengers: Endgame.”

