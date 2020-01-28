Cloudy
The Latest Hardman has title game experience from college

By AP News

The Latest Hardman has title game experience from college

MIAMI — The Latest on Media Night from Super Bowl 54 (all times EST):

8:05 p.m.

Mecole Hardman has title game experience heading into his first Super Bowl as a rookie receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hardman caught an 80-yard touchdown pass for Georgia in the college championship game two years ago before the Bulldogs lost 26-23 in overtime to Alabama.

But Hardman after soaking in the chaos of media night at the Super Bowl, Hardman says this game is a whole different story.

“It’s definitely a bigger stage,” he said. “But playing in that game is at least in the same ballpark for preparation.”

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

