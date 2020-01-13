Devils end Lightning team record tying 10-game win streak View Photo

NEWARK, N.J. — Louis Domingue stopped 26 shots against his former team as the New Jersey Devils beat Tampa Bay 3-1 Sunday night, ending the Lightning’s franchise record-tying 10-game winning streak.

Travis Zajac, Andy Greene and Miles Wood scored for the disappointing Devils, who fired general manager Ray Shero less than two hours before the start of the game. New Jersey made the playoffs once in his four-plus year tenure.

Tyler Johnson scored for the Lightning, who tied their consecutive wins record on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Philadelphia. Curtis McElhinney made 17 saves in getting the start in place of Andrei Vasilevskiy, who had shutouts in the last two games.

The 10-game winning streak was tied for the longest in the league this season. The Islanders also won 10 in a row.

The win capped an outstanding weekend for New Jersey. It beat Washington 5-1 on Saturday and knocked off the NHL’s hotting team on Sunday.

Domingue, who was 21-5-0 with the Lightning last season before being shipped to New Jersey on Nov. 1, started both games. He made a save on a Nikita Kucherov from the slot in the later half of the second period to preserve the lead.

After a scoreless first period, the teams traded goals early in the second.

Zajac got the game winner, deflecting a shot by Nikita Gusev.

Johnson beat Domingue in close in the opening minute and Greene tied the game at 3:10 with a shot from the left point for his first goal of the season.

It also was the first goal allowed by the Lightning in 169 minutes, 05 seconds. They had shut out Arizona and Philadelphia in their last two games.

Wood scored into an empty net with a second to play.

NOTES: Devils recalled G Cory Schneider from Binghamton on Sunday. … G Evan Cormier was sent to the AHL team. … Lightning D Erik Cernak played in his 100th NHL game. … No. 1 overall draft pick Jack Hughes returned to Devils’ lineup after missing five games with an upper-body injury and had an assist on Greene’s goal. … New Jersey leading goal scorer Kyle Palmieri (16) was out with a lower-body injury. … Lightning LW Pat Maroon was out with undisclosed injury. …

