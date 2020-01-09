Golden State faces Los Angeles, seeks to stop 6-game slide

Golden State Warriors (9-30, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (26-12, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State comes into the matchup against Los Angeles as losers of six games in a row.

The Clippers are 5-1 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Los Angeles is 15-4 against opponents with a losing record.

The Warriors are 1-5 against the rest of the division. Golden State averages 14.8 turnovers per game and is 1-20 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Clippers defeated the Warriors 141-122 in their last matchup on Oct. 24. Lou Williams led Los Angeles with 22 points, and Stephen Curry paced Golden State scoring 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul George is scoring 23.5 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Clippers. Montrezl Harrell is shooting 49.8 percent and averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Draymond Green is averaging 8.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Warriors. Damion Lee has averaged 7.3 rebounds and added 15.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 118.1 points, 45.7 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points on 47.4 percent shooting.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 105.8 points, 46.4 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points on 44.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: day to day (knee).

Warriors: Kevon Looney: day to day (abdominal), Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), D’Angelo Russell: day to day (shoulder), Stephen Curry: out (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.