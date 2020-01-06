Lakers face the Knicks on 5-game win streak

New York Knicks (10-26, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (29-7, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into a matchup against New York as winners of five games in a row.

The Lakers have gone 14-4 at home. Los Angeles is 25-7 in games when scoring at least 100 points.

The Knicks are 5-14 on the road. New York has a 3-14 record against opponents above .500.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James is shooting 48.6 percent and averaging 24.9 points. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has averaged 10.8 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 43.9 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Julius Randle ranks second on the Knicks averaging 3.3 assists while scoring 18.6 points per game. Marcus Morris Sr. has averaged 2.3 made 3-pointers and scored 18.3 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 109.9 points, 44.8 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 8.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points on 44.3 percent shooting.

Knicks: 4-6, averaging 114.1 points, 49.3 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.3 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points on 44.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee), Anthony Davis: day to day (shoulder), Alex Caruso: day to day (calf).

Knicks: Dennis Smith Jr.: out (oblique), Elfrid Payton: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.