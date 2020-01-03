Golden State faces Detroit, looks to stop 3-game skid

Detroit Pistons (12-23, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (9-27, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State heads into the matchup with Detroit as losers of three in a row.

The Warriors have gone 6-11 at home. Golden State gives up 113 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.7 points per game.

The Pistons are 4-13 in road games. Detroit has a 6-15 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Warriors and Pistons square off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Burks has averaged 15.6 points and 4.4 rebounds for the Warriors. Damion Lee has averaged 7.3 rebounds and added 15.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Langston Galloway ranks second on the Pistons averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers while scoring 11 points per game and shooting 39.9 percent from beyond the arc. Andre Drummond has averaged 10.5 rebounds and added 14 points per game over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 105.5 points, 45 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points on 45.7 percent shooting.

Pistons: 2-8, averaging 107.6 points, 41 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.8 points on 49.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: Kevon Looney: day to day (abdominal), Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), D’Angelo Russell: day to day (shoulder), Stephen Curry: out (hand), Willie Cauley-Stein: day to day (illness).

Pistons: Markieff Morris: day to day (foot), Blake Griffin: day to day (knee), Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Luke Kennard: out (knees), Reggie Jackson: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.