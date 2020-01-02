Lakers play the Pelicans on 3-game win streak

New Orleans Pelicans (11-23, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (27-7, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles comes into a matchup with New Orleans as winners of three consecutive games.

The Lakers are 19-4 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is 23-7 in games when scoring more than 100 points.

The Pelicans are 9-14 in Western Conference play. New Orleans is 8-23 when allowing 100 or more points.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Lakers defeated the Pelicans 114-110 in their last meeting on Nov. 27. Anthony Davis led Los Angeles with 41 points, and Jrue Holiday paced New Orleans scoring 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James leads the Lakers with 2.1 made 3-pointers and averages 25.3 points while shooting 34.3 percent from beyond the arc. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has averaged 12.3 points and added 2.4 rebounds while shooting 50.2 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Derrick Favors leads the Pelicans with 10.0 rebounds and averages 8.3 points. Brandon Ingram has averaged 26 points and added seven rebounds while shooting 49.1 percent over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 107.9 points, 45 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107 points on 44.6 percent shooting.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 111.1 points, 49.2 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109 points on 45.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee), Anthony Davis: day to day (shoulder).

Pelicans: Zion Williamson: out (right knee), Darius Miller: out (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.