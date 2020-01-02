Golden State faces Minnesota on 3-game road slide

Golden State Warriors (9-26, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (12-21, 12th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State travels to Minnesota looking to end its three-game road slide.

The Timberwolves have gone 5-16 against Western Conference teams. Minnesota is last in the Western Conference shooting 32.1 percent from 3-point range.

The Warriors are 7-19 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State allows 113.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.5 points per game.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Warriors defeated the Timberwolves 113-104 in their last matchup on Dec. 23. D’Angelo Russell led Golden State with 30 points, and Andrew Wiggins paced Minnesota scoring 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shabazz Napier ranks third on the Timberwolves with 3.9 assists and scores 8.8 points per game. Robert Covington is shooting 39.0 percent and averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Alec Burks has averaged 15.9 points and 4.4 rebounds for the Warriors. Damion Lee has averaged 15.4 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 45.5 percent over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 2-8, averaging 106.1 points, 46.2 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 9.6 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 39.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points on 44.6 percent shooting.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 109.3 points, 45.3 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points on 46.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (left knee), Andrew Wiggins: out (illness), Noah Vonleh: out (glute), Jeff Teague: out (knee), Jake Layman: out (toe), Treveon Graham: out (illness).

Warriors: Kevon Looney: out (abdominal), Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), D’Angelo Russell: out (right shoulder contusion), Stephen Curry: out (hand), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.