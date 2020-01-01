Arizona and Anaheim face off for conference matchup

Anaheim Ducks (16-19-5, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (22-16-4, second in the Pacific Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference opponents Arizona and Anaheim square off.

The Coyotes have gone 7-4-3 against division opponents. Arizona serves 6.6 penalty minutes per game, the least in the league. Jakob Chychrun leads them averaging 0.7.

The Ducks are 5-6-1 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Anaheim averages 12.1 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Erik Gudbranson leads the team serving 82 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 27, Arizona won 4-3. Christian Dvorak scored a team-high two goals for the Coyotes in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with 14 goals, adding seven assists and collecting 21 points. Nick Schmaltz has collected two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Jakob Silfverberg has recorded 27 total points while scoring 14 goals and totaling 13 assists for the Ducks. Adam Henrique has totaled 6 points over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.1 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

Coyotes: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Jason Demers: out (lower body).

Ducks: Rickard Rakell: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.