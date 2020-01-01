Kings face the Grizzlies on 8-game slide

Memphis Grizzlies (13-21, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (12-22, 13th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento enters the matchup against Memphis as losers of eight straight games.

The Kings are 8-13 in conference games. Sacramento is 4-10 in games when losing the turnover battle and averages 15.2 turnovers.

The Grizzlies have gone 8-13 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis allows 116.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.1 points per game.

The Grizzlies won the last meeting between these two squads 119-115 on Dec. 21. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 18 points to help lead Memphis to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox leads the Kings with 6.8 assists and scores 17.1 points per game. Buddy Hield has averaged 17.2 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 39.6 percent over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Jackson Jr. leads the Grizzlies averaging 17.6 points and has added 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Jonas Valanciunas is shooting 58.2 percent and has averaged 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 1-9, averaging 104.3 points, 43.3 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points on 45.8 percent shooting.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 116 points, 45.3 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points on 48.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: Marvin Bagley III: out (foot).

Grizzlies: Kyle Anderson: day to day (right heel soreness), Jae Crowder: out (left ankle soreness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.