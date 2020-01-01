Leonard and the Clippers host the Pistons

Detroit Pistons (12-22, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (24-11, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers take on the Detroit Pistons. Leonard currently ranks ninth in the league averaging 25.6 points per game.

The Clippers are 14-3 in home games. Los Angeles is eighth in the NBA with 48.6 points in the paint led by Montrezl Harrell averaging 15.2.

The Pistons are 4-12 in road games. Detroit is 3-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul George leads the Clippers averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers and scoring 23.6 points per game while shooting 38.3 percent from beyond the arc. Leonard has averaged 21.4 points and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Andre Drummond is averaging 17.9 points, 15.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Pistons. Derrick Rose has averaged 16.6 points and totaled 2.2 rebounds while shooting 44.6 percent over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 114.8 points, 45 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points on 45.0 percent shooting.

Pistons: 2-8, averaging 107.5 points, 39.9 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 8.7 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points on 49.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Lou Williams: out (personal), Patrick Beverley: out (wrist sprain).

Pistons: Markieff Morris: out (foot), Blake Griffin: out (knee), Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Luke Kennard: out (knees), Reggie Jackson: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.