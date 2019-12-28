San Jose takes on Philadelphia on 4-game losing streak

Philadelphia Flyers (21-11-5, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (16-20-3, eighth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose looks to stop its four-game slide with a victory over Philadelphia.

The Sharks are 10-11-1 at home. San Jose averages 11.6 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the NHL. Evander Kane leads the team serving 83 total minutes.

The Flyers are 8-9-1 on the road. Philadelphia has given up 19 power-play goals, killing 83% of opponent opportunities.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Karlsson leads the Sharks with 24 assists and has recorded 28 points this season. Tomas Hertl has scored four goals over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Travis Konecny has recorded 33 total points while scoring 11 goals and totaling 22 assists for the Flyers. James van Riemsdyk has scored seven goals over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Sharks: 1-7-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.1 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .892 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Antti Suomela: out (upper body).

Flyers: Travis Konecny: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.