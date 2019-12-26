Anaheim takes on Vegas in conference battle

Vegas Golden Knights (20-14-6, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (15-18-4, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas heads to Anaheim in Western Conference action.

The Ducks are 4-5-1 against division opponents. Anaheim serves 12.5 penalty minutes per game, the most in the NHL. Erik Gudbranson leads the team serving 82 total minutes.

The Golden Knights are 9-3-2 against the rest of their division. Vegas has given up 23 power-play goals, killing 82.6% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Oct. 27, Vegas won 5-2. Mark Stone recorded a team-high 2 points for the Golden Knights.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakob Silfverberg has recorded 25 total points while scoring 13 goals and adding 12 assists for the Ducks. Hampus Lindholm has totaled seven assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Stone leads the Golden Knights with 22 total assists and has collected 35 points. Max Pacioretty has collected 11 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and nine penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

Ducks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, five penalties and 14.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Jacob Larsson: day to day (upper body), Ryan Getzlaf: day to day (illness).

Golden Knights: Cody Glass: day to day (upper body), Cody Eakin: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.