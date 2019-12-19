Indiana puts home win streak on the line against Sacramento

Sacramento Kings (12-15, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (19-9, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Sacramento trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Pacers are 12-3 on their home court. Indiana ranks fifth in the NBA allowing only 104.2 points per game and holding opponents to 43.6 percent shooting.

The Kings are 6-10 on the road. Sacramento is fourth in the Western Conference giving up only 107 points and holding opponents to 46.9 percent shooting.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis is averaging 18 points and 13.4 rebounds for the Pacers. Doug McDermott is shooting 53.7 percent and averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

De’Aaron Fox leads the Kings averaging 18.3 points and is adding 3.8 rebounds. Buddy Hield has averaged four made 3-pointers and scored 23.5 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 7-3, averaging 108.8 points, 42 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points on 43.6 percent shooting.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 105.2 points, 41.1 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 8.5 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.1 points on 46.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: Victor Oladipo: out (quad), Jeremy Lamb: day to day (groin).

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.