Montana State goes up against CSUB

Montana State (6-4) vs. Cal State Bakersfield (4-8)

Icardo Center, Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State and Cal State Bakersfield look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of road losses in their last game. Cal State Bakersfield lost 76-70 in overtime to Idaho on Saturday, while Montana State fell 79-65 at North Dakota State on Monday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Cal State Bakersfield’s Taze Moore has averaged 12.3 points while Czar Perry has put up 10.3 points. For the Bobcats, Harald Frey has averaged 16.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists while Jubrile Belo has put up 11.7 points and five rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Perry has accounted for 44 percent of all Cal State Bakersfield field goals over the last three games. Perry has 17 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Cal State Bakersfield is 0-5 when its offense scores 67 points or fewer. Montana State is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 66 or fewer points.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bobcats have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Roadrunners. Cal State Bakersfield has 32 assists on 72 field goals (44.4 percent) over its previous three matchups while Montana State has assists on 36 of 78 field goals (46.2 percent) during its past three games.

SECOND CHANCES: Cal State Bakersfield has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 38.5 percent this year. That rate is the sixth-highest in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Montana State stands at just 22.2 percent (ranked 317th).

