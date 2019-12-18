Long Beach St. plays host to Southern Utah

Southern Utah (6-4) vs. Long Beach State (3-8)

The Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah squares up against Long Beach State in a non-conference matchup. Both teams last saw action this past weekend. Southern Utah won 62-61 at home against UC Santa Barbara on Saturday, while Long Beach State is coming off of an 87-76 road loss on Sunday to Southern California.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Thunderbirds have been led by John Knight III and Cameron Oluyitan. Knight has averaged 13 points while Oluyitan has recorded 11.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. The Beach have been led by sophomores Chance Hunter and Michael Carter III, who have combined to score 27.1 points per contest.CLUTCH CHANCE: Hunter has connected on 51.3 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 14 over the last three games. He’s also converted 50 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 69: Long Beach State is 0-7 this year when it allows 69 points or more and 3-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 69.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Southern Utah is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 73 points. The Thunderbirds are 1-4 when scoring any fewer than 73.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Beach State has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big West teams. The Beach have averaged 18 foul shots per game this season, but that total has dropped to 14.8 over their four-game losing streak.

