Top scorers square off in Los Angeles-Houston matchup

Houston Rockets (18-9, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-8, second in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league’s top scorers, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, meet when Los Angeles and Houston square off. Leonard is 10th in the NBA averaging 25.5 points per game and Harden is first in the league averaging 38.9 points per game.

The Clippers are 13-5 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles ranks seventh in the NBA with 49 points in the paint led by Montrezl Harrell averaging 15.4.

The Rockets are 10-5 in Western Conference play. Houston scores 119.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Clippers won 122-119 in the last meeting on Nov. 22. Lou Williams led Los Angeles with 26 points, and Harden led Houston with 37 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams leads the Clippers with 6.3 assists and scores 19.9 points per game. Harrell has averaged 7.3 rebounds and added 19.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Harden leads the Rockets averaging 7.4 assists while scoring 38.9 points per game. Russell Westbrook has averaged 21.5 points and added 8.1 rebounds while shooting 42.7 percent over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 116.2 points, 47.8 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points on 42.7 percent shooting.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 122.2 points, 49.3 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113 points on 45.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: JaMychal Green: day to day (tailbone).

Rockets: Gerald Green: out (left foot), Eric Gordon: out (knee), Tyson Chandler: day to day (illness), Nene: out (abductor).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.