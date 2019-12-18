New Jersey faces Anaheim, looks to stop home skid

Anaheim Ducks (14-16-4, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (10-17-5, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey hosts Anaheim looking to break its four-game home skid.

The Devils are 4-7-5 at home. New Jersey averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the NHL. P.K. Subban leads the team serving 40 total minutes.

The Ducks are 5-9-2 on the road. Anaheim serves 12.2 penalty minutes per game, the most in the NHL. Erik Gudbranson leads the team serving 68 total minutes.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Palmieri leads the Devils with 12 goals and has totaled 20 points. Nikita Gusev has recorded six assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Ryan Getzlaf has recorded 25 total points while scoring 10 goals and totaling 15 assists for the Ducks. Rickard Rakell has totaled two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 4.6 penalties and 14.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Devils: 2-7-1, averaging two goals, 3.9 assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Ducks: Troy Terry: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.