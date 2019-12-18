Kings visit the Blue Jackets following overtime win

Los Angeles Kings (15-18-3, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (14-14-6, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Kings knocked off Boston 4-3 in overtime.

The Blue Jackets are 9-8-1 at home. Columbus has converted on 17.6% of power-play opportunities, recording 19 power-play goals.

The Kings are 5-12-2 on the road. Los Angeles has surrendered 29 power-play goals, killing 73.9% of opponent opportunities.

The teams square off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Robinson leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-five in 14 games played this season. Gustav Nyquist has totaled four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Anze Kopitar has recorded 32 total points while scoring 14 goals and totaling 18 assists for the Kings. Tyler Toffoli has scored three goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Andrew Peeke: day to day (undisclosed), Ryan Murray: day to day (upper body), Sonny Milano: day to day (upper body).

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.