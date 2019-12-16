Sunny
Stanford tackle Walker Little returns for senior season

By AP News

STANFORD, Calif. — Stanford offensive tackle Walker Little said Monday he will return for his senior season in 2020 instead of entering the NFL draft.

Little was considered a top draft prospect before going down with a season-ending knee injury in the season opener against Northwestern.

Little was a freshman All-American in 2017 and a first-team All-Pac-12 pick the following season.

Little said he wants to earn his degree and help the Cardinal get back to their winning ways after a 4-8 season this year.

