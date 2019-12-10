Awosika, CS Fullerton host San Diego

San Diego (4-7) vs. Cal State Fullerton (3-7)

Titan Gym, Fullerton, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Braun Hartfield and San Diego will face Austen Awosika and Cal State Fullerton. Hartfield is averaging 14.8 points over the last five games. Awosika has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.4 over his last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Cal State Fullerton’s Awosika, Brandon Kamga and Davon Clare have combined to score 55 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 58 percent of all Titans scoring over the last five games.BRILLIANT BRAUN: Hartfield has connected on 25.6 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 20 over his last five games. He’s also converted 58.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Titans are 0-5 when they allow at least 65 points and 3-2 when they hold opponents to anything below 65. The Toreros are 0-6 when allowing 70 or more points and 4-1 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Toreros have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Titans. Cal State Fullerton has 22 assists on 62 field goals (35.5 percent) across its previous three outings while San Diego has assists on 35 of 78 field goals (44.9 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Cal State Fullerton has held opposing teams to 65.6 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Big West teams.

