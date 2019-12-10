Los Angeles plays Toronto without scoring leader Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers (18-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (16-7, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers visit the Toronto Raptors without top scorer Kawhi Leonard.

The Raptors have gone 9-2 in home games. Toronto is eighth in the NBA with 25.3 assists per game. Fred VanVleet leads the Raptors averaging 7.0.

The Clippers are 5-6 on the road. Los Angeles ranks second in the Western Conference with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Montrezl Harrell averaging 2.9.

The Clippers won the last meeting between these two teams 98-88 on Nov. 11. Lou Williams scored 21 points to help lead Los Angeles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors with 8.4 rebounds and averages 24.5 points. Norman Powell is averaging two made 3-pointers and 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Williams leads the Clippers averaging 6.2 assists while scoring 20 points per game. Harrell has averaged 8.7 rebounds and added 20.6 points per game over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 8-2, averaging 119.1 points, 50.1 rebounds, 24 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points on 43.5 percent shooting.

Raptors: 7-3, averaging 109.5 points, 45.9 rebounds, 25 assists, nine steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.2 points on 42.2 percent shooting.

Raptors Injuries: Matt Thomas: out (finger), Stanley Johnson: out (groin), Fred VanVleet: out (right knee), Patrick McCaw: out (knee).

Clippers Injuries: Landry Shamet: out (ankle), Rodney McGruder: out (hamstring), JaMychal Green: out (tailbone), Kawhi Leonard: out (rest).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.