Golden State takes on Chicago on 4-game skid

Golden State Warriors (4-19, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (8-14, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State enters the matchup with Chicago after losing four games in a row.

The Bulls have gone 4-7 in home games. Chicago is eighth in the NBA with 14.6 fast break points per game led by Zach LaVine averaging 2.7.

The Warriors are 2-12 in road games. Golden State is last in the Western Conference shooting 32.5 percent from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Warriors won 104-90 in the last matchup on Nov. 27. Eric Paschall led Golden State with 25 points, and LaVine led Chicago with 36 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaVine leads the Bulls with 3.0 made 3-pointers and averages 22.5 points while shooting 41.5 percent from beyond the arc. Lauri Markkanen has averaged 12.7 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 35.0 percent over the last 10 games for Chicago.

D’Angelo Russell has shot 45.8 percent and is averaging 23.7 points for the Warriors. Ky Bowman has averaged 3.8 assists and scored 12 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 2-8, averaging 98.9 points, 41.9 rebounds, 23.5 assists, eight steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108 points on 46.3 percent shooting.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 105.1 points, 44.9 rebounds, 22.5 assists, nine steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points on 45.9 percent shooting.

Bulls Injuries: Chandler Hutchison: day to day (shoulder sprain), Cristiano Felicio: out (wrist), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot).

Warriors Injuries: Jacob Evans: out (left abductor), Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), Stephen Curry: out (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.