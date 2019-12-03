Los Angeles takes on Denver, looks for 5th straight road win

Los Angeles Lakers (17-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (13-4, second in the Western Conference)

Denver; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Denver looking to continue its four-game road winning streak.

The Nuggets are 7-3 in conference play. Denver ranks sixth in the league with 25.9 assists per game. Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets averaging 6.0.

The Lakers have gone 12-2 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is second in the league scoring 16.8 fast break points per game. LeBron James leads the Lakers averaging 5.1.

The Nuggets and Lakers face off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 15.6 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray has averaged 18.3 points and totaled 4.3 rebounds while shooting 41.2 percent over the last 10 games for Denver.

James leads the Lakers averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers while scoring 25.7 points per game and shooting 34.5 percent from beyond the arc. Danny Green is shooting 52.0 percent and has averaged 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 9-1, averaging 114.5 points, 43.4 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 9.1 steals and seven blocks per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points on 44.6 percent shooting.

Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 108.4 points, 49.3 rebounds, 27.8 assists, eight steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.2 points on 43.0 percent shooting.

Nuggets Injuries: Bol Bol: day to day (left foot), Jerami Grant: day to day (illness).

Lakers Injuries: Kyle Kuzma: day to day (left ankle), DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee), Avery Bradley: out (right leg), Anthony Davis: day to day (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.