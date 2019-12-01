Top scorers square off in Los Angeles-Dallas matchup

Dallas Mavericks (12-6, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (17-2, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic meet when Los Angeles hosts Dallas. Davis is eighth in the NBA averaging 26.1 points per game and Doncic is third in the league averaging 30.8 points per game.

The Lakers are 12-1 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles ranks fourth in the NBA with 26.6 assists per game led by LeBron James averaging 11.0.

The Mavericks have gone 7-3 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas averages 47.6 rebounds per game and is 11-1 when pulling down more rebounds than opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Lakers won 119-110 in the last meeting on Nov. 1. James led Los Angeles with 39 points, and Doncic led Dallas with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: James leads the Lakers averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers and scoring 25.7 points per game while shooting 36 percent from beyond the arc. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is shooting 58.4 percent and averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Doncic leads the Mavericks averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers while scoring 30.8 points per game and shooting 32.5 percent from beyond the arc. Dwight Powell has averaged 1.5 assists and scored 6.3 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 105.7 points, 41.4 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.9 points on 44.6 percent shooting.

Lakers: 10-0, averaging 100.2 points, 37.1 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.6 points on 45.8 percent shooting.

Lakers Injuries: DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee), Avery Bradley: out (right leg).

Mavericks Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.