Todd takes lead at RSM Classic, goes for 3rd straight win

By AP News

Todd takes lead at RSM Classic, goes for 3rd straight win

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Brendon Todd made six birdies on the front nine to seize control and shot 8-under 62 on Saturday at Sea Island to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the RSM Classic as he goes for his third straight PGA Tour victory.

Todd, who overcame a case of the full yips that nearly drove him from the game, is coming off victories in the inaugural Bermuda Championship and the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

He was at 18-under 194, two shots ahead of Webb Simpson (63) and Sebastian Munoz (66).

Tyler Duncan, who started with a two-shot lead, made 18 pars for a 70 and fell four shots behind.

Todd is trying to become the first player since Dustin Johnson in 2017 to win three consecutive starts.

___

For more AP golf coverage: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

