Canada beats Russia 2-1 to reach first Davis Cup final

MADRID — Canada has reached its first Davis Cup final after beating Russia 2-1 on Saturday.

In the decisive doubles, Vasek Pospisil and Denis Shapovalov beat Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

The Canadians will play the final against Britain or host Spain, which met in the other semifinal later Saturday.

Two-time champion Russia was trying to make it to the final for the first time in 12 years.

Rublev put the Russians ahead defeating Pospisil 6-4, 6-4 in the first singles, and Shapovalov evened the tie by downing Khachanov 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

In the doubles, the Canadians trailed 3-0 in the third-set tiebreaker but rallied and converted their second match point.

