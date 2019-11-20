Clear
Andy Murray wins in his return to the Davis Cup

By AP News

Andy Murray wins in his return to the Davis Cup

MADRID — Andy Murray made a successful return to the Davis Cup on Wednesday, rallying to beat Tallon Griekspoor 6-7 (7), 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Murray trailed 4-1 in the third set and 4-1 in the decisive tiebreaker, but came back both times to give Britain a 1-0 lead over the Netherlands in Group E of the Davis Cup Finals.

Murray had not played in the Davis Cup since 2016, when Britain lost to Argentina in the semifinals. In October, the three-time Grand Slam champion won his first title since undergoing hip surgery in January.

Daniel Evans will face Robin Haase in the second singles match.

In the revamped Davis Cup format, teams play two singles and a doubles match, with the group winners advancing to the knockout stage along with the two best second-place finishers in the six groups.

The Netherlands lost to Kazakhstan 2-1 in Group E on Tuesday.

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

