Partly cloudy
44.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Fleetwood comes from 6 shots back to win playoff in Sun City

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SUN CITY, South Africa — Tommy Fleetwood came from six shots behind going into the final round to win the Nedbank Golf Challenge in a playoff on Sunday.

Fleetwood beat Marcus Kinhult on the first extra hole at Sun City for a fifth European Tour victory and his first at the Nedbank. The Englishman made par on No. 18 and Sweden’s Kinhult a bogey in the playoff.

Fleetwood carded three eagles in his final round to surge into contention with a 7-under 65. That put him tied with Kinhult at 12 under overall and into the playoff.

Race to Dubai leader Bernd Wiesberger, Jason Scrivener and Thomas Detry tied for third, four shots behind Fleetwood and Kinhult.

Defending champion Lee Westwood and home favorite Louis Oosthuizen, the first-round leader, were 7 under and tied for sixth.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 