The Latest Tagovailoa to miss rest of season with injury

By AP News

STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Latest on Tua Tagovailoa’s injury (all times local):

7:13 p.m.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss the rest of the season with a hip injury he suffered late in the first half of the Crimson Tide’s victory over Mississippi State on Saturday.

Tagovailoa was injured while being dragged down late in the first half, with the Tide up four touchdowns, and No. 4 Alabama went on to beat Mississippi State 38-7.

Tagovailoa had been nursing an ankle injury and Alabama was considering holding him out of this game.

Alabama officials confirmed Tagovailoa was flown by helicopter to the St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Hours later the school announced he has sustained a dislocated right hip.

