Former Browns safety Whitehead ’deeply regretful’ for rant View Photo

CLEVELAND — Former Browns safety Jermaine Whitehead has apologized for his alarming postgame social media rant.

Whitehead was cut by Cleveland on Monday after he posted several threatening and profane messages on Twitter following Sunday’s 24-19 loss in Denver.

On his Instagram page, the 26-year-old player said his behavior was “out of character for me” and that he was “deeply regretful.” Whitehead said he was frustrated by the way he played, adding that although he had a broken hand “that is no excuse for my actions.”

Whitehead apologized to “anyone who I offended.” In one of his posts, he threatened a former NFL player and used a derogatory racial term.

A starter in all eight games this season, Whitehead apologized to teammates, coaches and “most of all the fans and kids that motivate me to even pursue this dream.”

The Browns signed Whitehead one year ago after he was released by Green Bay. The Packers cut him for punching a New England lineman in a game.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL