Tiger Woods ties Sam Snead’s record of 82 PGA Tour wins

By AP News

INZAI CITY, Japan — Tiger Woods has won the Zozo Championship to tie Sam Snead’s PGA Tour record of 82 victories.

The 43-year-old American completed the rain-hit tournament on Monday, beating local favorite Hideki Matsuyama by three strokes at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.

Woods had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee two months ago — his fifth on the same problem joint.

He was making his first start in his 23rd season on the PGA Tour.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

