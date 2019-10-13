Sunny
Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei sets world marathon record in Chicago

By AP News

CHICAGO — Brigid Kosgei of Kenya won the Chicago Marathon on Sunday in 2 hours, 14 minutes, 4 seconds to break the world record in the event.

The 25-year-old Kosgei bested the previous mark of 2:15:25 set by Paula Radcliffe in London 16 years ago. She won in Chicago last year in 2:18:35.

Kosgei’s run came little more than 24 hours after fellow Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge became the first man to run 26.2 miles in less than two hours, clocking 1:59:41 in Vienna. Unlike Kipchoge’s performance, however, Kosgei’s mark was set in an official race on a record-eligible course.

Ababel Yeshaneh and Gelete Burka, both of Ethiopia, finished second and third on Sunday. Yeshaneh’s time was 2:20:51 and Burka’s was 2:20:55

Lawrence Cherono won the men’s race in 2:05:45. Ethiopia’s Dejene Debela was second in 2:05:46 and Asefa Mengstu was third in 2:05:48.

